Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $443.30M, closed the last trade at $5.74 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.50% during that session. The APLT stock price is -4.53% off its 52-week high price of $6.00 and 86.76% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 million shares.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Sporting 2.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the APLT stock price touched $5.74 or saw a rise of 4.33%. Year-to-date, Applied Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 71.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 53.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) have changed 111.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.