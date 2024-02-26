Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Surprises Wall Street With 2.97% Stock Price Gain

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) has a beta value of 4.00 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $490.35M, closed the recent trade at $4.16 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.97% during that session. The APLD stock price is -179.33% off its 52-week high price of $11.62 and 58.17% above the 52-week low of $1.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.55 million shares.
Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information
Sporting 2.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the APLD stock price touched $4.16 or saw a rise of 15.79%. Year-to-date, Applied Digital Corporation shares have moved -38.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) have changed -19.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.04.
Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Applied Digital Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.69%, compared to 10.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 128.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 323.20%.
7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $61.13 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $94.79 million for the next quarter concluding in May 2024.
APLD Dividends
Applied Digital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 08 and April 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders
Insiders own 27.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.69% with a share float percentage of 78.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Digital Corporation having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hood River Capital Management LLC with over 8.58 million shares worth more than $36.48 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Hood River Capital Management LLC held 7.03% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 7.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.18 million and represent 6.01% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.59% shares in the company for having 6.82 million shares of worth $28.98 million while later fund manager owns 3.66 million shares of worth $15.57 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.00% of company’s outstanding stock.