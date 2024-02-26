Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Surprises Wall Street With 2.97% Stock Price Gain

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) has a beta value of 4.00 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $490.35M, closed the recent trade at $4.16 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.97% during that session. The APLD stock price is -179.33% off its 52-week high price of $11.62 and 58.17% above the 52-week low of $1.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.55 million shares.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Sporting 2.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the APLD stock price touched $4.16 or saw a rise of 15.79%. Year-to-date, Applied Digital Corporation shares have moved -38.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) have changed -19.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.04.