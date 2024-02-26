Analysts Are Recommending TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) As A Buy Candidate

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $410.54M, closed the last trade at $1.34 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 8.94% during that session. The TMC stock price is -138.81% off its 52-week high price of $3.20 and 51.49% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Sporting 8.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TMC stock price touched $1.34 or saw a rise of 1.38%. Year-to-date, TMC the metals company Inc shares have moved 21.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) have changed -1.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.56.