Analysts Are Recommending C3is Inc (CISS) As A Buy Candidate

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) has seen 2.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.18M, closed the last trade at $0.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.17% during that session. The CISS stock price is -18081.82% off its 52-week high price of $20.00 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.37 million shares.

C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) trade information

Sporting -4.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CISS stock price touched $0.11 or saw a rise of 18.22%. Year-to-date, C3is Inc shares have moved -78.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) have changed -15.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.