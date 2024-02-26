Analysts Are Recommending Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) As A Buy Candidate

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) has a beta value of 3.74 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09M, closed the recent trade at $0.38 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.02% during that session. The AULT stock price is -182326.32% off its 52-week high price of $693.22 and 7.89% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.69 million shares.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Sporting 3.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AULT stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 17.39%. Year-to-date, Ault Alliance Inc shares have moved -83.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) have changed -39.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.