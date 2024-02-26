An In-Depth Look At The Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO) Stock

Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) has a beta value of 2.30 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.98M, closed the recent trade at $0.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -18.85% during that session. The TBIO stock price is -426.98% off its 52-week high price of $3.32 and 52.38% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 857.00K shares.

Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) trade information

Sporting -18.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TBIO stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 26.66%. Year-to-date, Telesis Bio Inc shares have moved 58.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 100.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) have changed 86.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.