An In-Depth Look At The Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO) Stock

Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) has a beta value of 2.30 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.98M, closed the recent trade at $0.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -18.85% during that session. The TBIO stock price is -426.98% off its 52-week high price of $3.32 and 52.38% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 857.00K shares.
Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) trade information
Sporting -18.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TBIO stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 26.66%. Year-to-date, Telesis Bio Inc shares have moved 58.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 100.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) have changed 86.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.
Telesis Bio Inc (TBIO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Telesis Bio Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.70%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.30%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $9.47 million and $6.32 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.30% for the current quarter and 10.80% for the next.
TBIO Dividends
Telesis Bio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 19 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Telesis Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 37.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.35% with a share float percentage of 61.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telesis Bio Inc having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Northpond Ventures, Llc with over 9.84 million shares worth more than $6.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Northpond Ventures, Llc held 32.83% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.42 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.26 million and represent 1.40% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 0.31 million shares of worth $0.19 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $72820.0 as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.