An In-Depth Look At The Solidion Technology Inc (STI) Stock

Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) has a beta value of -0.67 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.94M, closed the last trade at $0.48 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 18.22% during that session. The STI stock price is -2785.42% off its 52-week high price of $13.85 and 22.92% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 241.45K shares.

Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) trade information

Sporting 18.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the STI stock price touched $0.48 or saw a rise of 41.65%. Year-to-date, Solidion Technology Inc shares have moved -93.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) have changed -94.09%.