An In-Depth Look At The Solidion Technology Inc (STI) Stock

Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) has a beta value of -0.67 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.94M, closed the last trade at $0.48 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 18.22% during that session. The STI stock price is -2785.42% off its 52-week high price of $13.85 and 22.92% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 241.45K shares.
Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) trade information
Sporting 18.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the STI stock price touched $0.48 or saw a rise of 41.65%. Year-to-date, Solidion Technology Inc shares have moved -93.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) have changed -94.09%.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Solidion Technology Inc (STI) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -95.45% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.80%.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.37 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.29 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.39 billion and $2.35 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.60% for the current quarter and -2.70% for the next.
STI Dividends
Solidion Technology Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 83.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.64% with a share float percentage of 9.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Solidion Technology Inc having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.11 million shares worth more than $2.42 billion. As of Sep 29, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.91% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 33.94 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.34 billion and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Income Fund of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2019, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 12.28 million shares of worth $771.86 million while later fund manager owns 10.42 million shares of worth $716.71 million as of Sep 29, 2019, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.