An In-Depth Look At EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO)

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.60M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant it 1.84% during that session. The EZGO stock price is -2977.78% off its 52-week high price of $2.77 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.48 million shares.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Sporting 1.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EZGO stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 18.18%. Year-to-date, EZGO Technologies Ltd shares have moved -18.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) have changed -3.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.