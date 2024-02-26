An Analysis Of B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 1.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $479.19M, closed the last trade at $15.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.88 on the day or -5.32% during that session. The RILY stock price is -287.49% off its 52-week high price of $60.72 and 7.72% above the 52-week low of $14.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information

Sporting -5.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RILY stock price touched $15.67 or saw a rise of 21.22%. Year-to-date, B. Riley Financial Inc shares have moved -25.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) have changed -22.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.62.