Altimmune Inc (ALT) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 22.17% Rise

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) has a beta value of -0.00 and has seen 7.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $603.93M, closed the recent trade at $11.24 per share which meant it gained $2.04 on the day or 22.17% during that session. The ALT stock price is -15.57% off its 52-week high price of $12.99 and 81.41% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.98 million shares.
Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information
Sporting 22.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ALT stock price touched $11.24 or saw a rise of 2.18%. Year-to-date, Altimmune Inc shares have moved -0.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) have changed 21.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.
Altimmune Inc (ALT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Altimmune Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 358.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.99%, compared to 12.20% for the industry.
ALT Dividends
Altimmune Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.56% with a share float percentage of 63.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altimmune Inc having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.66 million shares worth more than $12.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.95% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.21 million and represent 6.57% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.79% shares in the company for having 2.0 million shares of worth $7.05 million while later fund manager owns 1.62 million shares of worth $5.71 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.07% of company’s outstanding stock.