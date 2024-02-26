Altimmune Inc (ALT) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 22.17% Rise

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) has a beta value of -0.00 and has seen 7.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $603.93M, closed the recent trade at $11.24 per share which meant it gained $2.04 on the day or 22.17% during that session. The ALT stock price is -15.57% off its 52-week high price of $12.99 and 81.41% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.98 million shares.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Sporting 22.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ALT stock price touched $11.24 or saw a rise of 2.18%. Year-to-date, Altimmune Inc shares have moved -0.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) have changed 21.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.