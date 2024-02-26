Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s 7.04% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $272.22M, closed the recent trade at $1.45 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 7.04% during that session. The AKBA stock price is -26.9% off its 52-week high price of $1.84 and 66.21% above the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.76 million shares.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Sporting 7.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AKBA stock price touched $1.45 or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 16.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have changed -3.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.88.