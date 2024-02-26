A Detailed Analysis Of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $266.30M, closed the recent trade at $1.62 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 10.62% during that session. The INVZ stock price is -198.77% off its 52-week high price of $4.84 and 19.75% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.76 million shares.

Sporting 10.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the INVZ stock price touched $1.62 or saw a rise of 4.14%. Year-to-date, Innoviz Technologies Ltd shares have moved -36.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) have changed -6.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.08.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Innoviz Technologies Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.40%, compared to 13.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.00% and 30.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 185.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.2 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.58 million and $1.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 610.20% for the current quarter and 570.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.41% over the past 5 years.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.49% with a share float percentage of 44.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Innoviz Technologies Ltd having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fifthdelta Ltd with over 11.5 million shares worth more than $32.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Fifthdelta Ltd held 8.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., with the holding of over 7.82 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.21 million and represent 5.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.90% shares in the company for having 2.6 million shares of worth $5.08 million while later fund manager owns 1.77 million shares of worth $4.06 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.