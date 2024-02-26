A Detailed Analysis Of Innodata Inc (INOD)

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $202.98M, closed the last trade at $7.07 per share which meant it lost -$1.41 on the day or -16.63% during that session. The INOD stock price is -117.26% off its 52-week high price of $15.36 and 21.22% above the 52-week low of $5.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 519.32K shares.

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) trade information

Sporting -16.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the INOD stock price touched $7.07 or saw a rise of 24.79%. Year-to-date, Innodata Inc shares have moved -13.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) have changed -32.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.03.