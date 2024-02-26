5.26% Gain Drives Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 24.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.05M, closed the last trade at $0.06 per share which meant it 5.26% during that session. The JAGX stock price is -4400.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.70 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.58 million shares.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Sporting 5.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JAGX stock price touched $0.06 or saw a rise of 25.56%. Year-to-date, Jaguar Health Inc shares have moved -60.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) have changed -41.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.