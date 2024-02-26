-4.51 Fall Turns BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) has a beta value of 3.03 and has seen 8.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.82M, closed the last trade at $0.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.51% during that session. The BZFD stock price is -451.52% off its 52-week high price of $1.82 and 51.52% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.26 million shares.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Sporting -4.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BZFD stock price touched $0.33 or saw a rise of 32.32%. Year-to-date, BuzzFeed Inc shares have moved 32.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) have changed 53.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.