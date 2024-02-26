-3.83% Fall Drives Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 54.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.82B, closed the last trade at $3.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -3.83% during that session. The PLUG stock price is -401.0% off its 52-week high price of $15.08 and 24.92% above the 52-week low of $2.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 39.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 44.20 million shares.
Sporting -3.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PLUG stock price touched $3.01 or saw a rise of 24.94%. Year-to-date, Plug Power Inc shares have moved -33.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) have changed -13.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 183.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.3.
Figures show that Plug Power Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.20%, compared to 13.30% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.73% over the past 5 years.
Plug Power Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Insiders own 9.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.71% with a share float percentage of 58.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plug Power Inc having a total of 690 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 54.36 million shares worth more than $564.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.03% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 48.88 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $507.86 million and represent 8.12% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.14% shares in the company for having 18.91 million shares of worth $196.46 million while later fund manager owns 10.2 million shares of worth $86.28 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.