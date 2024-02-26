-3.83% Fall Drives Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 54.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.82B, closed the last trade at $3.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -3.83% during that session. The PLUG stock price is -401.0% off its 52-week high price of $15.08 and 24.92% above the 52-week low of $2.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 39.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 44.20 million shares.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Sporting -3.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PLUG stock price touched $3.01 or saw a rise of 24.94%. Year-to-date, Plug Power Inc shares have moved -33.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) have changed -13.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 183.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.3.