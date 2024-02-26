-2.50 Fall Turns China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.89M, closed the recent trade at $0.09 per share which meant it -2.50% during that session. The CPHI stock price is -877.78% off its 52-week high price of $0.88 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.62 million shares.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Sporting -2.50% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CPHI stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 11.76%. Year-to-date, China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares have moved -29.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) have changed -8.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 42460.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.