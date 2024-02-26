-2.50 Fall Turns China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.89M, closed the recent trade at $0.09 per share which meant it -2.50% during that session. The CPHI stock price is -877.78% off its 52-week high price of $0.88 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.62 million shares.
China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information
Sporting -2.50% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CPHI stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 11.76%. Year-to-date, China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares have moved -29.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) have changed -8.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 42460.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
CPHI Dividends
China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 62.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.28% with a share float percentage of 3.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Pharma Holdings Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 63850.0 shares worth more than $21779.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.56% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 36672.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12508.0 and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.