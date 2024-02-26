-1.80 Fall Turns Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $403.98M, closed the last trade at $4.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.80% during that session. The AVXL stock price is -112.4% off its 52-week high price of $10.45 and 0.41% above the 52-week low of $4.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Sporting -1.80% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AVXL stock price touched $4.92 or saw a rise of 15.46%. Year-to-date, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation shares have moved -47.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) have changed -25.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.54.