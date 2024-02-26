0.71% Gain Drives Sunrun Inc (RUN) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 3.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.63B, closed the recent trade at $11.98 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.71% during that session. The RUN stock price is -115.36% off its 52-week high price of $25.80 and 29.63% above the 52-week low of $8.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.00 million shares.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Sporting 0.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RUN stock price touched $11.98 or saw a rise of 25.91%. Year-to-date, Sunrun Inc shares have moved -38.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) have changed -16.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.51.