Year-To-Date, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) Price Has Decrease -4.35%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. The 52-week high for the NRXP share is $1.20, that puts it down -172.73 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $37.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.09%, and it has moved by 0.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.63%. The short interest in NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) is 2.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.4 day(s) to cover.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) shares have gone up 55.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.15% against 12.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -120.49%. While earnings are projected to return 38.80% in 2024.

NRXP Dividends

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 33.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.88%, with the float percentage being 7.38%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.64 million shares (or 6.90% of all shares), a total value of $2.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.48 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $0.22 million.