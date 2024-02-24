Will Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV)’s traded shares were 0.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.98% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the VERV share is $21.42, that puts it down -59.26 from that peak though still a striking 38.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.22. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.

Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) registered a 0.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.98% in intraday trading to $13.45, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.28%, and it has moved by 17.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.75%. The short interest in Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) is 12.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.75 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Verve Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) shares have gone down -6.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.06% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.40% this quarter and then jump 1.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 292.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.17 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $500k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.01 million and $1.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.60% and then drop by -64.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -11.95% in 2024.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Verve Therapeutics Inc insiders own 7.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.44%, with the float percentage being 99.34%. Alphabet Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 233 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.55 million shares (or 16.56% of all shares), a total value of $197.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.05 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 9.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $113.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.12 million, or about 3.33% of the stock, which is worth about $28.1 million.