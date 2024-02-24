Will SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.75% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the SNES share is $29.04, that puts it down -3162.92 from that peak though still a striking 41.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $4.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.34 million shares over the past three months.

SenesTech Inc (SNES) registered a -3.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.75% in intraday trading to $0.89, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.30%, and it has moved by 3.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.19%. The short interest in SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) is 20840.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

SenesTech Inc (SNES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SenesTech Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SenesTech Inc (SNES) shares have gone down -89.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.79% against 19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 99.20% this quarter and then jump 97.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $295k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $430k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $297k and $233k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.70% and then jump by 84.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 67.19%. While earnings are projected to return 94.27% in 2024, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

SNES Dividends

SenesTech Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES)’s Major holders

SenesTech Inc insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.95%, with the float percentage being 0.95%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11243.0 shares (or 0.34% of all shares), a total value of $12592.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9679.0 shares, is of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s that is approximately 0.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10840.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SenesTech Inc (SNES) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 4065.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4796.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1582.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $1866.0.