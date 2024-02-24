What Should You Do With Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. The 52-week high for the IONM share is $8.93, that puts it down -2451.43 from that peak though still a striking 42.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $1.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.14 million shares over the past three months.
Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information
Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) registered a -0.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.29% in intraday trading to $0.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.93%, and it has moved by 52.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.85%. The short interest in Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.
Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 100.40% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled -$1.57 million and $3.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -640.00% and then jump by 68.90% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.33%.
IONM Dividends
Assure Holdings Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 01 and April 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders
Assure Holdings Corp insiders own 4.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.18%, with the float percentage being 4.36%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 1.98% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 99314.0 shares, is of Walleye Capital LLC’s that is approximately 1.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $94348.0.