What Should You Do With Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AMRN) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the AMRN share is $2.17, that puts it down -82.35 from that peak though still a striking 45.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $486.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.36 million shares over the past three months.

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $1.19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.46%, and it has moved by 3.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.62%. The short interest in Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) is 14.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.46 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amarin Corp ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) shares have gone up 12.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 108.33% against 15.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.81 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.93 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $90.25 million and $81.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -29.30% and then drop by -27.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.85%. While earnings are projected to return 39.88% in 2024, the next five years will return 38.90% per annum.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corp ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Amarin Corp ADR insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.84%, with the float percentage being 23.98%. Sarissa Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 210 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 24.85 million shares (or 25.15% of all shares), a total value of $29.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.02 million shares, is of Kynam Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 12.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd owns about 1.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $0.63 million.