We Just Learned Something New! After Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD)’s 7.21% Gain This Week

During the last session, Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -7.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.94% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the MNMD share is $5.35, that puts it down -8.96 from that peak though still a striking 50.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.41. The company’s market capitalization is $138.27M, and the average trade volume was 696.64K shares over the past three months.
Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information
Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) registered a 2.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.94% in intraday trading to $4.91, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.21%, and it has moved by 38.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.59%.
Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Mind Medicine Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) shares have gone up 20.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.00% against 15.90.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.62%. While earnings are projected to return -23.60% in 2024.
MNMD Dividends
Mind Medicine Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders
Mind Medicine Inc insiders own 4.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.50%, with the float percentage being 14.11%. Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 1.99% of all shares), a total value of $2.85 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.03 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $0.63 million.