We Just Learned Something New! After Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD)’s 7.21% Gain This Week

During the last session, Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -7.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.94% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the MNMD share is $5.35, that puts it down -8.96 from that peak though still a striking 50.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.41. The company’s market capitalization is $138.27M, and the average trade volume was 696.64K shares over the past three months.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) registered a 2.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.94% in intraday trading to $4.91, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.21%, and it has moved by 38.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.59%.