We Just Learned Something New! After 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII)’s -11.46% Loss This Week

During the last session, 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.33% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $6.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) registered a -7.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.33% in intraday trading to $0.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.46%, and it has moved by -23.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.03%. The short interest in 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) is 1.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.97 day(s) to cover.

22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 22nd Century Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) shares have gone down -92.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.53% against 2.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 69.40% this quarter and then jump 55.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.1 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.46 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.21 million and $21.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.00% and then drop by -29.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.99%. While earnings are projected to return -47.99% in 2024.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII)’s Major holders

22nd Century Group Inc insiders own 1.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.48%, with the float percentage being 13.62%. Anson Funds Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 3.18 million shares (or 10.29% of all shares), a total value of $0.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.47 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $65803.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56391.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $45334.0.