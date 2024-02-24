We Just Learned Something New About Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DUO) This Week With Its 2.72% Gain

During the last session, Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.94% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the DUO share is $26.55, that puts it down -3804.41 from that peak though still a striking 29.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $35.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 92.95K shares over the past three months.
Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information
Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO) registered a 13.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.94% in intraday trading to $0.68, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.72%, and it has moved by 6.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.33%. The short interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) is 2230.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.
Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -56.50% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.15 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.91 million by the end of Dec 2021.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.82%.
DUO Dividends
Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders
Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.39%, with the float percentage being 14.47%.