We Just Learned Something New About Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) This Week With Its -9.77% Loss

During the last session, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.80% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CTXR share is $1.71, that puts it down -125.0 from that peak though still a striking 21.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $120.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 641.16K shares over the past three months.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) registered a -3.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.80% in intraday trading to $0.76, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.77%, and it has moved by 18.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.67%. The short interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 11.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.87 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) shares have gone down -16.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 179.17% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.22 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.15 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.21%. While earnings are projected to return 1.52% in 2024.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 7.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.00%, with the float percentage being 18.42%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.08 million shares (or 5.09% of all shares), a total value of $9.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.68 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.76 million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $2.52 million.