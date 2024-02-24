We Just Learned Something New About BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) This Week With Its 9.36% Gain

During the last session, BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.48% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the BBAR share is $6.36, that puts it down -2.75 from that peak though still a striking 42.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.53. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.
BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) trade information
BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) registered a 2.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.48% in intraday trading to $6.19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.36%, and it has moved by 9.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.44%. The short interest in BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) is 1.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.19 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that BBVA Argentina ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) shares have gone up 23.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.51% against 5.60.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.92%. While earnings are projected to return -8.51% in 2024, the next five years will return 31.93% per annum.
BBAR Dividends
BBVA Argentina ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BBVA Argentina ADR is 0.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.
BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders
BBVA Argentina ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.12%, with the float percentage being 2.12%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.1 million shares (or 0.54% of all shares), a total value of $6.77 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.95 million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 0.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.84 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 0.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 million.