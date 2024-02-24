Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE: WDH): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE:WDH)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.17% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the WDH share is $3.25, that puts it down -166.39 from that peak though still a striking 22.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $379.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 136.62K shares over the past three months.
Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE:WDH) trade information
Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH) registered a 5.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.17% in intraday trading to $1.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.93%, and it has moved by 22.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.87%. The short interest in Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE:WDH) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.91 day(s) to cover.
Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $94.56 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).
While earnings are projected to return 153.22% in 2024.
WDH Dividends
Waterdrop Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders
Waterdrop Inc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.80%, with the float percentage being 2.80%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 3.15 million shares (or 0.83% of all shares), a total value of $3.84 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.23 million shares, is of Orland Properties Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.72 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $0.13 million.