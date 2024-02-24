Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRI) Rose 15.15% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -42.66%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.28% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the VIRI share is $2.42, that puts it down -633.33 from that peak though still a striking 15.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $6.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 244.71K shares over the past three months.
Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information
Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) registered a -16.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.28% in intraday trading to $0.33, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.59%, and it has moved by -14.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.71%. The short interest in Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRI) is 90970.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.
Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Virios Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) shares have gone down -72.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.17% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.20% this quarter and then jump 37.50% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -44.30%. While earnings are projected to return 73.87% in 2024.
VIRI Dividends
Virios Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 18 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders
Virios Therapeutics Inc insiders own 11.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.26%, with the float percentage being 9.38%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 1.10% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.2 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Virios Therapeutics Inc (VIRI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $0.23 million.