Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE: EVTL)’s Stock Is Up 25.0%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.33. The 52-week high for the EVTL share is $2.35, that puts it down -245.59 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $145.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 533.11K shares over the past three months.

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.80%, and it has moved by 7.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.30%. The short interest in Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.15 day(s) to cover.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vertical Aerospace Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) shares have gone down -37.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.06% against 10.10.

While earnings are projected to return 39.72% in 2024, the next five years will return -0.09% per annum.

EVTL Dividends

Vertical Aerospace Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL)’s Major holders

Vertical Aerospace Ltd insiders own 72.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.33%, with the float percentage being 37.20%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.4 million shares (or 2.52% of all shares), a total value of $10.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51122.0 shares, is of Group One Trading, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vertical Aerospace Ltd (EVTL) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 5.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25871.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $34667.0.