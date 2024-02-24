Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ: VAXX) Stock Jumped 0.42% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.67% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the VAXX share is $3.10, that puts it down -349.28 from that peak though still a striking 18.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $87.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 386.44K shares over the past three months.
Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) trade information
Vaxxinity Inc (VAXX) registered a -1.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.67% in intraday trading to $0.69, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.49%, and it has moved by 0.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.13%. The short interest in Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) is 3.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 21.47 day(s) to cover.
Vaxxinity Inc (VAXX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Vaxxinity Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vaxxinity Inc (VAXX) shares have gone down -70.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.91% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.50% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that.
While earnings are projected to return 23.33% in 2024.
VAXX Dividends
Vaxxinity Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s Major holders
Vaxxinity Inc insiders own 50.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.30%, with the float percentage being 25.07%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.0 million shares (or 2.66% of all shares), a total value of $7.56 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.38 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.01 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vaxxinity Inc (VAXX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $1.7 million.