Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ: TSBX) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.65% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the TSBX share is $13.20, that puts it down -282.61 from that peak though still a striking 53.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.62. The company’s market capitalization is $79.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 115.44K shares over the past three months.
Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX) trade information
Turnstone Biologics Corp (TSBX) registered a 11.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.65% in intraday trading to $3.45, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 64.29%, and it has moved by 30.68% in 30 days. The short interest in Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.
TSBX Dividends
Turnstone Biologics Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Turnstone Biologics Corp (NASDAQ:TSBX)’s Major holders
Turnstone Biologics Corp insiders own 6.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.18%, with the float percentage being 71.62%. Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Jul 30, 2023, the company held over 0.37 million shares (or 1.61% of all shares), a total value of $4.75 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.31 million shares, is of Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund’s that is approximately 1.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jul 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.01 million.