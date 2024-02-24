Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ: RTC)

During the last session, Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.29% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the RTC share is $9.50, that puts it down -1072.84 from that peak though still a striking 28.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.58. The company’s market capitalization is $61.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 448.55K shares over the past three months.
Baijiayun Group Ltd (RTC) registered a 6.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.29% in intraday trading to $0.81, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.29%, and it has moved by -79.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.22%. The short interest in Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) is 73410.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.56%.
Baijiayun Group Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 10 and January 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Baijiayun Group Ltd insiders own 74.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.20%, with the float percentage being 0.79%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.23% of all shares), a total value of $1.07 million in shares.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4935.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35383.0 market value.