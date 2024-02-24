The Time To Buy EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) Is Now

During the last session, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.38% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the EH share is $25.78, that puts it down -149.08 from that peak though still a striking 16.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.63. The company’s market capitalization is $423.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 711.43K shares over the past three months.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) registered a -0.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.38% in intraday trading to $10.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.78%, and it has moved by -13.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.93%. The short interest in EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) is 6.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.82 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then jump 57.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 153.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.82 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.42 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.27 million and $3.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 243.90% and then jump by 222.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.11%. While earnings are projected to return -59.47% in 2024.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR insiders own 0.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.55%, with the float percentage being 27.78%. Axim Planning & Wealth is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 3.9 million shares (or 9.55% of all shares), a total value of $40.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.89 million shares, is of Carmignac Gestion’s that is approximately 4.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 1.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $5.62 million.