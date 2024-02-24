The Time To Buy Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APGE) Is Now

During the last session, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.57% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the APGE share is $38.06, that puts it down -9.02 from that peak though still a striking 59.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.19. The company’s market capitalization is $1.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 335.51K shares over the past three months.
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) trade information
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) registered a -0.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.57% in intraday trading to $34.91, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.32%, and it has moved by 0.03% in 30 days. The short interest in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) is 3.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.67 day(s) to cover.
APGE Dividends
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)’s Major holders
Apogee Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 13.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.71%, with the float percentage being 129.65%. SG Americas Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 4931.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $5.96 million.