The Time Is Right To Purchase WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ: WAVD)

During the last session, WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.55% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the WAVD share is $14.30, that puts it down -629.59 from that peak though still a striking 43.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.10. The company’s market capitalization is $3.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15020.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 30.07K shares over the past three months.

WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) trade information

WaveDancer Inc (WAVD) registered a 1.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.55% in intraday trading to $1.96, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.59%, and it has moved by 21.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.52%. The short interest in WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) is 10610.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.67 day(s) to cover.