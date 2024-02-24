The Time Is Right To Purchase Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS)

During the last session, Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s traded shares were 0.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.61% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the AKTS share is $3.93, that puts it down -504.62 from that peak though still a striking 30.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $63.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 941.32K shares over the past three months.
Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information
Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) registered a -12.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.61% in intraday trading to $0.65, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.88%, and it has moved by -8.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.11%. The short interest in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) is 8.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.33 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Akoustis Technologies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) shares have gone down -66.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.73% against -1.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 52.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.20% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.55 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.32 million by the end of Jun 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.80%. While earnings are projected to return 23.30% in 2024.
AKTS Dividends
Akoustis Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders
Akoustis Technologies Inc insiders own 3.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.80%, with the float percentage being 33.01%.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) shares are Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Blackrock Inc. owns about 4.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.74 million, or about 5.16% of the stock, which is worth about $11.88 million.