The Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) Stock Jumped -19.61% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. The 52-week high for the IMPP share is $4.53, that puts it down -57.84 from that peak though still a striking 58.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $49.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 690.15K shares over the past three months.
Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information
The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.69%, and it has moved by -19.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.42%. The short interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) is 4.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.77 day(s) to cover.
IMPP Dividends
Imperial Petroleum Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders
Imperial Petroleum Inc insiders own 33.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.43%, with the float percentage being 6.68%. Msd Partners, L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29305.0 shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $90259.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 24496.0 shares, is of Group One Trading, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $75447.0.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5999.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20096.0 market value.