The Future Belongs To Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX: GAU) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.89% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the GAU share is $1.09, that puts it down -21.11 from that peak though still a striking 48.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $202.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 432.21K shares over the past three months.
Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) trade information
Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) registered a -2.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.89% in intraday trading to $0.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.00%, and it has moved by 2.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 77.48%. The short interest in Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.30% compared to the previous financial year.
While earnings are projected to return 0.00% in 2024.
GAU Dividends
Galiano Gold Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU)’s Major holders
Galiano Gold Inc insiders own 13.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.14%, with the float percentage being 62.74%. Ruffer LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.38 million shares (or 11.73% of all shares), a total value of $15.57 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 22.66 million shares, is of Sun Valley Gold LLC’s that is approximately 10.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.38 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) shares are Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund owns about 8.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $0.46 million.