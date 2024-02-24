The Future Belongs To Akili Inc (NASDAQ: AKLI) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. The 52-week high for the AKLI share is $2.08, that puts it down -845.45 from that peak though still a striking 4.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $17.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 156.49K shares over the past three months.

Akili Inc (AKLI) registered a -0.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.05% in intraday trading to $0.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.23%, and it has moved by -20.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.26%. The short interest in Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI) is 61920.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

Akili Inc (AKLI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Akili Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akili Inc (AKLI) shares have gone down -76.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.67% against 17.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 472.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $800k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $900k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $111k and $113k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 620.70% and then jump by 696.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 71.22% in 2024.

AKLI Dividends

Akili Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akili Inc (NASDAQ:AKLI)’s Major holders

Akili Inc insiders own 18.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.40%, with the float percentage being 66.78%. Social Capital Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 11.87 million shares (or 15.16% of all shares), a total value of $2.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.51 million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 14.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akili Inc (AKLI) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27446.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 99771.0, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $22109.0.