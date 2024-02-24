The $2.29 Is The Price At Which Valens Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE: VLN) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Valens Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:VLN)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.55% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the VLN share is $5.28, that puts it down -130.57 from that peak though still a striking 14.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.95. The company’s market capitalization is $226.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 226.86K shares over the past three months.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN) registered a -2.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.55% in intraday trading to $2.29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.89%, and it has moved by -1.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.92%. The short interest in Valens Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:VLN) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.97 day(s) to cover.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Valens Semiconductor Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN) shares have gone down -11.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.53% against 8.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.70% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.78 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.08 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.47 million and $23.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.20% and then drop by -49.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 3.92% in 2024, the next five years will return 22.40% per annum.

VLN Dividends

Valens Semiconductor Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE:VLN)’s Major holders

Valens Semiconductor Ltd insiders own 10.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.81%, with the float percentage being 55.40%. Linse Capital Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.19 million shares (or 10.79% of all shares), a total value of $28.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.32 million shares, is of Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Valens Semiconductor Ltd (VLN) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF owns about 0.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $1.86 million.