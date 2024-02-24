Talphera Inc. (NASDAQ: TLPH) Has Been Rising 100.00% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Talphera Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.36% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the TLPH share is $1.61, that puts it down -9.52 from that peak though still a striking 70.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $24.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 155.31K shares over the past three months.
Talphera Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) trade information
Talphera Inc. (TLPH) registered a 11.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.36% in intraday trading to $1.47, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 42.72%, and it has moved by 33.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.38%. The short interest in Talphera Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) is 0.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.66 day(s) to cover.
Talphera Inc. (TLPH) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Talphera Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Talphera Inc. (TLPH) shares have gone up 31.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -122.43% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.00% this quarter and then jump 58.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -71.20% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $280k as predicted by 1 analyst(s).
While earnings are projected to return -121.59% in 2024.
TLPH Dividends
Talphera Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Talphera Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH)’s Major holders
Talphera Inc. insiders own 2.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.97%, with the float percentage being 32.79%.