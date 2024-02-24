Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ: TCMD) Have Jumped 10.77% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.10% or $1.71. The 52-week high for the TCMD share is $26.11, that puts it down -64.84 from that peak though still a striking 38.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.69. The company’s market capitalization is $373.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 348.66K shares over the past three months.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) registered a 12.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.10% in intraday trading to $15.84, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.66%, and it has moved by 10.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.38%. The short interest in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) is 0.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.05 day(s) to cover.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tactile Systems Technology Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) shares have gone down -13.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -55.91% against 12.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.17 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.1 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $58.85 million and $68.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.60% and then jump by 7.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.16%. While earnings are projected to return -55.43% in 2024, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

TCMD Dividends

Tactile Systems Technology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s Major holders

Tactile Systems Technology Inc insiders own 1.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.25%, with the float percentage being 92.33%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 197 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 9.21% of all shares), a total value of $53.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.36 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $33.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $10.12 million.