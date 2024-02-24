Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) Is Worth Evaluating At $7.01

During the last session, Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.88% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the SURG share is $9.23, that puts it down -31.67 from that peak though still a striking 44.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.88. The company’s market capitalization is $121.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 597.01K shares over the past three months.

Surgepays Inc (SURG) registered a -4.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.88% in intraday trading to $7.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.61%, and it has moved by 9.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.69%. The short interest in Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) is 1.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.64 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Surgepays Inc (SURG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 64.00% this quarter and then jump 45.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.52 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.91 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $36.23 million and $36.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.50% and then drop by -4.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.39%. While earnings are projected to return 3293.33% in 2024.

SURG Dividends

Surgepays Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG)’s Major holders

Surgepays Inc insiders own 34.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.11%, with the float percentage being 12.30%. Praetorian Pr LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.48 million shares (or 3.39% of all shares), a total value of $3.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Surgepays Inc (SURG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $0.83 million.