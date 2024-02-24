SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) Declined -22.58% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.28. The 52-week high for the SPCB share is $1.96, that puts it down -988.89 from that peak though still a striking 11.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $1.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.79 million shares over the past three months.
SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information
SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) registered a 0.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.73% in intraday trading to $0.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.13%, and it has moved by -22.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.81%. The short interest in SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) is 12370.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.
SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.60% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.5 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.26 million and $5.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -26.60% and then jump by 7.40% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.80%. While earnings are projected to return 118.03% in 2024.
SPCB Dividends
SuperCom Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 10 and April 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders
SuperCom Ltd insiders own 9.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.00%, with the float percentage being 33.08%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.36 million shares (or 8.65% of all shares), a total value of $0.36 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 81632.0 shares, is of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s that is approximately 1.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $34203.0.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 894.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $983.0 market value.