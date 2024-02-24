Sound Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SOGP): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Sound Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.95% or -$0.69. The 52-week high for the SOGP share is $12.20, that puts it down -260.95 from that peak though still a striking 35.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.19. The company’s market capitalization is $13.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 835.49K shares over the past three months.
Sound Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP) trade information
Sound Group Inc ADR (SOGP) registered a -16.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.95% in intraday trading to $3.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.97%, and it has moved by 20.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.79%. The short interest in Sound Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP) is 12100.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.
Sound Group Inc ADR (SOGP) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.
SOGP Dividends
Sound Group Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Sound Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP)’s Major holders
Sound Group Inc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.62%, with the float percentage being 13.62%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 35752.0 shares (or 0.68% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 22738.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $76854.0.
Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1260.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4258.0 market value.