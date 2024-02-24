Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: SLN): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:SLN)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.69% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the SLN share is $25.00, that puts it down -6.56 from that peak though still a striking 80.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.55. The company’s market capitalization is $907.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 187.64K shares over the past three months.

Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) trade information

Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (SLN) registered a 1.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.69% in intraday trading to $23.46, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.17%, and it has moved by 22.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 89.04%. The short interest in Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.68 day(s) to cover.