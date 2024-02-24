Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: SLN): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:SLN)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.69% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the SLN share is $25.00, that puts it down -6.56 from that peak though still a striking 80.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.55. The company’s market capitalization is $907.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 187.64K shares over the past three months.
Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) trade information
Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (SLN) registered a 1.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.69% in intraday trading to $23.46, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.17%, and it has moved by 22.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 89.04%. The short interest in Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:SLN) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.68 day(s) to cover.
Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (SLN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (SLN) shares have gone up 176.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.10% against 12.00.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -77.11%. While earnings are projected to return 16.56% in 2024.
SLN Dividends
Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:SLN)’s Major holders
Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR insiders own 23.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.14%, with the float percentage being 66.93%. Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.12 million shares (or 13.77% of all shares), a total value of $22.66 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 3.42 million shares, is of Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd’s that is approximately 11.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $18.78 million.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 14687.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77987.0 market value.