Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) Stock Dropped -47.91% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.42% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the SIDU share is $104.00, that puts it down -2216.26 from that peak though still a striking 27.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.27. The company’s market capitalization is $6.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 967.91K shares over the past three months.
Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information
Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) registered a 7.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.42% in intraday trading to $4.49, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.60%, and it has moved by -47.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.09%. The short interest in Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.
Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.20% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $986k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.9 million and $2.33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -48.10% and then drop by -14.10% in the coming quarter.
SIDU Dividends
Sidus Space Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders
Sidus Space Inc insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.09%, with the float percentage being 19.13%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 37674.0 shares (or 2.50% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 19178.0 shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 1.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $86109.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 5184.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23276.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4998.0, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $22441.0.